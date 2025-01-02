BART service between Daly City and San Francisco Airport, Millbrae stations resumes after being halted

BART's train service between the Daly City and Millbrae/San Francisco International Airport stations was suspended following an equipment problem, transit officials said Thursday morning.

The agency first reported a major service delay between the stations around 5:20 a.m.

At about 6:50 a.m., BART said there was already no service for the affected stations.

Commuters can use the SamTrans bus service between Millbrae and Daly City on bus ECR, and bus 292 between SFO and Millbrae, BART said.

As of 7:18 a.m., BART reported normal service had resumed between Daly City and Millbrae/SFO stations with delays of 20 minutes.