Watch CBS News
Local News

BART service between Fruitvale, Coliseum stations on hold due to nearby fire

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 11:12

OAKLAND – BART service is stopped Tuesday morning between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations in East Oakland due to a nearby fire.

Around 10:40 a.m., the transit agency announced that a fire broke out adjacent to the track. As a result, service on the Orange, Green and Blue lines through the area has been suspended.

Shortly before 11 a.m., officials announced that the fire was extinguished but service remained on hold as crews inspected for possible damage. 

AC Transit has established a bus bridge between Fruitvale and Coliseum on bus 1T from International Boulevard with a transfer to bus 73. There is no estimated time when service would resume between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 10:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.