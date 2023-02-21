BART service between Fruitvale, Coliseum stations on hold due to nearby fire
OAKLAND – BART service is stopped Tuesday morning between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations in East Oakland due to a nearby fire.
Around 10:40 a.m., the transit agency announced that a fire broke out adjacent to the track. As a result, service on the Orange, Green and Blue lines through the area has been suspended.
Shortly before 11 a.m., officials announced that the fire was extinguished but service remained on hold as crews inspected for possible damage.
AC Transit has established a bus bridge between Fruitvale and Coliseum on bus 1T from International Boulevard with a transfer to bus 73. There is no estimated time when service would resume between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
