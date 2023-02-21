BART service between Fruitvale, Coliseum stations on hold due to nearby fire

OAKLAND – BART service is stopped Tuesday morning between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations in East Oakland due to a nearby fire.

Around 10:40 a.m., the transit agency announced that a fire broke out adjacent to the track. As a result, service on the Orange, Green and Blue lines through the area has been suspended.

Orange/Green/Blue Line service has been suspended between Fruitvale and Coliseum stations due to a fire near the trackway. We will update the public as we receive further information. https://t.co/C7IRsNh20N pic.twitter.com/PV6E4sPJgq — BART (@SFBART) February 21, 2023

Shortly before 11 a.m., officials announced that the fire was extinguished but service remained on hold as crews inspected for possible damage.

AC Transit has established a bus bridge between Fruitvale and Coliseum on bus 1T from International Boulevard with a transfer to bus 73. There is no estimated time when service would resume between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations.

Update 11:07 am: Impacted riders can take @rideact



FROM FRUITVALE to OAK Airport/Berryessa/Dublin:

-Take 1T bus to 73rd & International

-Transfer to 73 bus toward Coliseum



FROM COLISEUM to Oakland/SF:



-Take 73 bus to 73rd & International

-Transfer to 1T toward Fruitvale pic.twitter.com/HgFzt76KiT — BART (@SFBART) February 21, 2023

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.