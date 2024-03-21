BART equipment problems halts Green Line service between Daly City and Glen Park

BART said Thursday morning that there was no Green Line service between the Daly City and Glen Park stations.

In an advisory around 6:10 a.m., BART said Berryessa-bound passengers at Daly City, Balboa Park, and Glen Park stations can ride any East Bay-bound train and transfer at 24th Street Mission station to a Berryessa train.

BART also said there is a 10-minute delay on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track between Daly City and Balboa Park stations.