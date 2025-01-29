Watch CBS News
East Bay News

BART equipment problem halts service between Union City, Bay Fair stations

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 1-29-2025
PIX Now morning edition 1-29-2025 10:11

A track equipment problem stopped BART train service on a section of the Berryessa line in the East Bay for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

The problem was initially reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the tracks between the Hayward and South Hayward stations and was affecting service in both directions through the area.

Trains turned back at the Union City and Bay Fair stations so there was no service between those two stations for an extended period of time, BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said. As of 7:40 a.m., service had resumed at all stations with residual delays, he said.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses were helping to take passengers between the affected stations during the service disruption, Filippi said.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.