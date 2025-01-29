BART equipment problem halts service between Union City, Bay Fair stations

A track equipment problem stopped BART train service on a section of the Berryessa line in the East Bay for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

The problem was initially reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the tracks between the Hayward and South Hayward stations and was affecting service in both directions through the area.

Trains turned back at the Union City and Bay Fair stations so there was no service between those two stations for an extended period of time, BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said. As of 7:40 a.m., service had resumed at all stations with residual delays, he said.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses were helping to take passengers between the affected stations during the service disruption, Filippi said.