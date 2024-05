The BART station at El Cerrito del Norte closed Wednesday evening due to a major medical emergency, the agency said at 6:20 p.m.

Bus service is being provided by AC Transit until the issue is resolved, BART said.

There is a station closure at El Cerrito del Norte due to a major medical emergency. AC transit is providing bus service on bus #72M between Richmond, El Cerrito del Norte and El Cerrito Plaza stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) May 16, 2024

In addition, BART said there was a major delay on the Richmond Line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.