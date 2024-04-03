Watch CBS News
Partially derailed train stops BART service between Antioch, Pittsburg/Bay Point stations

By Carlos Castaneda

BART service has stopped between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations in all directions because of a derailed train,  transit officials said early Wednesday morning.

In an advisory around 4:45 a.m., BART asked travelers to use alternative transportation.

An out-of-service train leaving the yard partially derailed at 4:30 a.m., BART said. No one was hurt in what BART was calling a "minor derailment." No one was hurt.

As of 6 a.m., there was still no train service between the stations and Tri Delta was providing a bus bridge for passengers. BART said there was also parallel bus service on Tri Delta bus 390 servicing Antioch, Pittsburg Center and Pittsburg/Baypoint.

 No estimated time of reopening was provided.

