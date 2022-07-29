BART Board of Directors reinstates face mask mandate effective immediately

OAKLAND – BART's Board of Directors voted Thursday to reinstate a face mask requirement on BART trains effective immediately.

The board's vote to reinstate the face mask requirement is now in effect until and inclusive Oct. 1, unless BART directors decide to extend the mandate further.

The temporary amendment to the transit district's Code of Conduct requires riders to wear face masks that fully cover a person's nose and mouth in paid areas of the system with limited exceptions. This requirement applies to trains and all portions of stations beyond the fare gates. Children ages 2 and under, as well as individuals with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks, are exempt from the mandate.

At its Sept. 22 meeting, the BART board will place an action item on its agenda to determine if the mandate should be extended.

A BART spokesperson said Thursday free face masks are available at station agent booths and from all safety staff for those who need one. BART police will continue its education-based enforcement of the mask requirement by offering free masks to anyone who needs one before taking any enforcement action, which could include a citation of up to $75, or being ejected from the paid area.

Additional information on the requirement is available on the BART website.