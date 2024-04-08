Barricaded suspect in standoff with police in San Francisco's Parkmerced neighborhood

A barricaded suspect in San Francisco's Parkmerced apartments was in a standoff with police Monday morning.

San Francisco police said officers responded at about 6:32 a.m. to the 400 block of Gonzalez Drive in the southwestern portion of the city near regarding a person breaking in and making threats.

The unidentified male suspect may be experiencing a mental health emergency, police said, and a crisis/hostage negotiation team was on hand as well as SWAT officers.

There were no reports of injuries. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.