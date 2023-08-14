Barber in San Francisco's Excelsior gives back by providing kids with free back-to-school haircuts

Excelsior District barber provides free haircuts ahead of first day of school in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- A barber in San Francisco's Excelsior District could be capitalizing on the start of the school year, but he is trimming his profits in the hopes of giving kids a boost in confidence as they head back to the classroom.

"I want him to look nice, fresh, and clean for his first day of school," Anthony Cordero said about an 8th grader named Steven sitting in his barber chair for a trim.

Anthony Cordero gives a free haircut to a student at the Academy Barber College in San Francisco's Excelsior District. CBS SF

Cordero is the co-owner and CEO of the Academy Barber College. Over the course of two days, he and his students at the barber shop gave around 70 haircuts to kids for free.

"Where our business is, I feel that this community is very underserved. We just want to make sure that kids get haircuts before they get back to school," he said. "Not a lot of parents can afford it."

Steven, who was the first haircut of the day for Cordero, said a fresh haircut will help him start the year off on the right foot.

"A lot more self-confident," he said. "You look good, you play good, feel good, you know?"

He was grateful to sit in the chair. Growing up in the Bayview, Steven has learned the importance of saving money where you can.

"Well, saving money – sometimes with that money, you can do lots of stuff," he said. "You can get a little bit of food or something; help out the family. I have family that lives in Mexico, so even a bit of money can help a lot."

Aside from giving the kids clean haircuts, Cordero hoped to teach them about the importance of giving back – even when it's hard to do.

"Always pay it forward -- what we're doing for you -- go help somebody else," he said.

Cordero is no stranger to tough times. The pandemic caused him to close his barbershop for most of 2020. Then in 2022, he had to close for another five months because of a fire.

"No matter what you go through man, if you don't help other people, it won't come back to you. I love to give back," Cordero said. "The way I've always been is, I'll give you the t-shirt off my back even though I don't have anything. Even though we could make a huge amount of money doing this, it doesn't...that's not what drives me."

Through his generosity, he is building confidence and spreading kindness near the corner of Geneva and Mission, one haircut at a time.

"Just them leaving with a smile on their face, that's everything for me," Cordero said.