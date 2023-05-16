Release of evidence in Banko Brown case sparks protest in San Francisco; Others applaud DA's decision

SAN FRANCISCO -- Hours after the San Francisco District Attorney's Office released video of Banko Brown's shooting among a trove of evidence in the case Monday, supporters rallied outside the Walgreens store where it happened.

Some carried signs that read, "We saw the tape .. Banko was murdered." The crowd chanted "Justice for Banko Brown" and "File the charges right now."

The group later marched to City Hall. Ramsey Robinson was among the crowd.

"The tapes are just telling us everything we know, that Banko was murdered because of his crime of being hungry," he said. "We know that Banko Brown was murdered because for the crime of being homeless."

Acknowledging that there is an emotional reaction to the video, Brooke Jenkins explained why she did not file charges in this case in a press conference Monday. She pointed to the evidence - surveillance video, cell phone video, witness statements and the police interview with Walgreens security guard Michael Anthony who fired a fatal shot during a violent confrontation with Brown. It was a critical part of her analysis.

"We had to decide whether or not we had sufficient evidence to prove this case to 12 jurors beyond a reasonable doubt," Jenkins said. "It was our conclusion that we did not have such evidence and that is why we have arrived at this decision."

San Francisco resident Diane Yap supports the DA's decision and applauds her for not bowing to political pressure.

"I really hope that this gets out the message that we actually are going to hold people accountable for things like shoplifting. You can't just willy-nilly go in there, shoplift, fight a guard and just walk off scot-free," she said. "It was very unfortunate that a life was lost in this incident but I feel like DA Jenkins is using her best judgment."

Yap told us she read the 25-page report released by the DA's office. The guard told police he was in a potentiall life-or-death situation because Banko had been aggressive.

"I think it's not just the guard that killed Banko. Although the guard did kill Banko, I think the guard represents the system that we're in," said Robinson.