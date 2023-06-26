Weekend grass fire scorches more than 70 acres near Brentwood

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Balfour Fire in East Contra Costa County, which started at 1:20 p.m. Sunday, grew to 73 acres and was 90 percent contained as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started near Deer Valley Road and Balfour Road. Firefighters from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire were on the scene.

Con Fire said on Twitter around 3 p.m. that the fire was near Brentwood and contained at 55 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.