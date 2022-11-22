6.2 earthquake shakes Mexico's Baja California peninsula

ENSENADA, Mexico -- A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the northern portion of the Baja California peninsula in Mexico Tuesday morning.

Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated the quake struck just off Baja's western coast at 8:39 a.m. PT, about 30 miles south of Ensenada.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami on the Pacific coast.