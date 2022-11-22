Watch CBS News
Earthquakes

6.2 earthquake shakes Mexico's Baja California peninsula

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:47

ENSENADA, Mexico -- A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the northern portion of the Baja California peninsula in Mexico Tuesday morning.

Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated the quake struck just off Baja's western coast at 8:39 a.m. PT, about 30 miles south of Ensenada.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami on the Pacific coast.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.