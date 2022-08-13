Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.

Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)

First Day: 7/28

• Brentwood Elementary

• Adams Middle School

Antioch Unified School District

First Day: 8/4

Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)

First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)

• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary

• Roosevelt Middle School

• Fremont High, Oakland Tech

San Mateo Union High School District

First Day: 8/8

Acalanes Union High School District

First Day: 8/8

New Haven Unified School District (Union City)

First Day: 8/10

• Pioneer Elementary

• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School

• James Logan High

San Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)

First Day: 8/11

Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)

First Day: 8/15 (Alameda)

• Frank Otis Elementary

• Lincoln Middle School

• Alameda High

West Contra Costa Unified School District (All Schools)

First Day: 8/16 (Contra Costa) - Minimum Day

• Chavez Elementary

• Fred T. Korematsu Middle School

• Richmond High, El Cerrito High

San Francisco Unified School District (All Schools)

First Day: 8/17 (San Francisco)

• Sunset Elementary

• Buena Vista K-8

• Lowell High

San Jose Unified School District (All Schools)

First Day: 8/17 (San Jose)

• Horace Mann Elementary

• River Glen K-8

• San Jose High

Fremont Unified School District

First Day: 8/17

• Warm Springs Elementary, Mission San Jose

• Horner Middle School

• Mission San Jose High, JFK High

Sausalito Marin City School District

First Day: 8/17

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (All Schools)

First Day: 8/17

• Suisun Elementary

• Green Valley Middle School

• Fairfield High

Hayward Unified School District (All Schools)

First Day: 8/18

• Southgate Elementary

• Cesar Chavez Middle School

• Hayward High