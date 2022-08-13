Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.
Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)
First Day: 7/28
• Brentwood Elementary
• Adams Middle School
Antioch Unified School District
First Day: 8/4
Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)
First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)
• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary
• Roosevelt Middle School
• Fremont High, Oakland Tech
San Mateo Union High School District
First Day: 8/8
Acalanes Union High School District
First Day: 8/8
New Haven Unified School District (Union City)
First Day: 8/10
• Pioneer Elementary
• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School
• James Logan High
San Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)
First Day: 8/11
Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)
First Day: 8/15 (Alameda)
• Frank Otis Elementary
• Lincoln Middle School
• Alameda High
West Contra Costa Unified School District (All Schools)
First Day: 8/16 (Contra Costa) - Minimum Day
• Chavez Elementary
• Fred T. Korematsu Middle School
• Richmond High, El Cerrito High
San Francisco Unified School District (All Schools)
First Day: 8/17 (San Francisco)
• Sunset Elementary
• Buena Vista K-8
• Lowell High
San Jose Unified School District (All Schools)
First Day: 8/17 (San Jose)
• Horace Mann Elementary
• River Glen K-8
• San Jose High
Fremont Unified School District
First Day: 8/17
• Warm Springs Elementary, Mission San Jose
• Horner Middle School
• Mission San Jose High, JFK High
Sausalito Marin City School District
First Day: 8/17
Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (All Schools)
First Day: 8/17
• Suisun Elementary
• Green Valley Middle School
• Fairfield High
Hayward Unified School District (All Schools)
First Day: 8/18
• Southgate Elementary
• Cesar Chavez Middle School
• Hayward High
for more features.