Baby left in parked, running vehicle while pair allegedly steal from Home Depot in Hercules

Hercules police arrested two would-be thieves earlier this week for alleged child endangerment, drugs and weapons violations after searching their vehicle and one of the suspect's homes.

Police were called to Home Depot at 4:24 p.m. Monday for an alleged theft in progress.

Officers contacted the pair of suspects as they were leaving the store and headed toward their vehicle, which was parked in a handicapped spot with an infant left alone in the still-running Chevy Cruze.

Officers recognized them, one of whom they knew was on felony probation for robbery. During a vehicle search, officers found large quantities of marijuana allegedly packaged for sales and promethazine with no prescription label.

Police arrested both suspects on suspicion of drug violations and child endangerment.

A family member responded to the scene and took custody of the child.

Marijuana and promethazine with no prescription label along with two firearms seized from Hercules retail theft suspects. Hercules Police Department

Police then conducted a probation search of one suspect's Hercules residence. They allegedly found a larger quantity of marijuana as well as an unregistered Micro Draco Assault Weapon, and an unregistered pistol.

Both suspects were booked into Martinez Detention Facility on various firearm, marijuana and child endangerment allegations, police said.