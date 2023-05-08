Ax-wielding intruder breaks into occupied Rohnert Park home, plops onto couch

ROHNERT PARK, Sonoma County -- A Groveland man was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a Rohnert Park home with an ax and then just sitting down on the couch, according to police.

Officers were sent to a house on the 400 block of Bruce Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. after a man called to say someone he didn't know just smashed his back sliding glass door with an ax.

The resident was able to get out of the house unharmed, police said.

When Rohnert Park police showed up, they surrounded the house and told the man to get out, but didn't get a response, police officials said Monday.

Officers were able to see through the front door that the man, Tage Allen Wert, 43, was now unarmed and sitting on the couch, police said.

Wert was arrested on suspicion of one felony count of vandalism and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.