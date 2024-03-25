Avant-garde giant Laurie Anderson sells out Curran Theatre

A rare avant-garde artist who managed to cross over to mainstream pop success, Laurie Anderson returns to San Francisco to play a sold-out show with the band Sexmob at the Curran Theatre Thursday.

Born in the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn, Anderson studied art at several schools including Mills College in Oakland, eventually earning her BA degree in art history at Barnard College in 1969 and her MFA in sculpture three years later. While she staged her first performance-art piece -- a symphony that was played by car horns -- in 1969, Anderson initially spent her post-collegiate career drawing the underground comic Baloney Moccasins, teaching art, illustrating children's books and writing art criticism, she eventually moved towards performance art and music.

Mixing spoken word, her violin playing (she would later invent an instrument with magnetic tape as part of the bow and a tape head at the bridge) and electronics, Anderson began performing regularly around New York City, getting involved in the avant-garde art and music scene that was developing downtown. Her early recordings made for art installations like "New York Social Life" and "It's Not the Bullet that Kills You (It's the Hole)" were included in compilations and released in limited quantities before she contributed songs that made up one side of the 2LP compilation You're the Guy I Want to Share My Money With on NYC poet and performance artist John Giorno's label. Anderson would work with such notable artists as writer William Burroughs and left-field comedian and actor Andy Kaufmann.

She would score a surprise hit in the UK with her song "O Superman," a minimalist electronic tune featuring Anderson's heavily processed voice that was drawn from her ambitious stage work United States. The success of the song led to Anderson receiving an unheard of (for an experimental artist) seven-album deal with Warner Bros., which re-released the single and included the song on her debut album, 1982's Big Science. Drawing more material from United States -- which would eventually see release in 1984 as a five-record box recorded at the Brooklyn Academy of Music -- that album and it's more pop-minded follow-up Mr Heartbreak established Anderson as recording artist who could achieve critical acclaim with some commercial success despite her avant-garde leanings.

Her collaboration with Peter Gabriel "This Is the Picture (Excellent Birds)" and the song "Sharkey's Day" became minor MTV hits. In 1986, Anderson directed her acclaimed concert film Home of the Brave that showcased her groundbreaking visual style and kinetic multimedia live show. The artist would continue to pursue music -- going so far as to take vocal lessons prior to recording her 1989 album Strange Angels -- but shifted her back to large scale theatrical performances with such works as The Nerve Bible and her late '90s project Songs and Stories from Moby Dick. Anderson also had her first collaborations with Lou Reed, contributing to several of his recordings and starting a creative and personal relationship that would culminate with their marriage in 2008.

Anderson has remained prolific into the 21st century, regularly performing with Reed as a duo at John Zorn's artist-focused venue the Stone, staging numerous exhibits and theatrical works, more recently winning a Grammy for her 2018 collaboration with the Kronos Quartet, Landfall. Anderson also served as an artist-in-residence for the SFJAZZ Center, presenting a varied mix of shows with notable co-conspirators including virtuoso jazz bassist Christian McBride and Albanian cellist Rubin Kohdeli -- who worked with Anderson on her piece Letters to Jack, devoted to her correspondence with John F. Kennedy when she was still a teen -- and Bay Area vocal iconoclast Mike Patton.

Fresh from an appearance at the experimental Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee, last weekend, Anderson brings her current "Let X = X" West Coast tour to San Francisco on Thursday, headlining the Curran Theatre for a sold-out show. The concert features the artist performing a career-spanning selection of popular songs and rarities backed by noted downtown NYC slide-trumpet player/composer Steven Bernstein and his band Sexmob that includes saxophonist Briggan Krauss, bassist Tony Scherr, renowned drummer Kenny Wollesen and clarinetist Doug Weiselman.

Laurie Anderson Let X = X

Thursday, March 28, 8 p.m. $50.50-$150 (sold out)

Curran Theatre