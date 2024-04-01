Auto burglary suspects from Richmond jailed after Millbrae break-in

Two suspected auto burglars were taken into custody over the weekend in Millbrae after someone reported they were breaking into a car, authorities said.

The burglary was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Chadbourne Avenue and Magnolia Avenue, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were given a description of the suspects and told they fled on foot toward El Camino Real. After a search, they were found near the Millbrae BART Station.

The suspects were both Richmond residents, ages 21 and 17. The older suspect, who initially gave deputies a false name, allegedly had multiple burglary tools in his possession, the sheriff's office said. He was booked into the county's main jail, Maguire Correctional Facility, on suspicion of auto burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime, and providing false identification to law enforcement.

The younger suspect was cited and released to the custody of family members.

Those with information about this case are encouraged to contact Deputy Samuel Lehr at slehr@smcgov.org or (650) 363-4911. Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided via the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.