Authorities investigate second reported rape on Stanford campus in recent months

STANFORD -- Authorities at Stanford University are investigating the second reported sexual assault that happened on school grounds in recent months.

Last Friday, a woman reported a man raped her in the basement of a building on campus. The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Students got an email alert about the assault from the university. Some students say the university needs to do much more to make them feel safer.

Friday's reported assault follows another rape alleged to have occurred in a campus bathroom in August, according to an alert from that time. That incident "remains under investigation," according to a statement released by the university.