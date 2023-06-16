Authorities investigate fatal shooting near San Leandro skate park

SAN LEANDRO -- Authorities in the East Bay are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one male victim in an unincorporated area of San Leandro Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened Thursday night at around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Jack Holland Sr. Skate Park near the intersection of 163rd Avenue and E.14th Street.

Deputies from the Eden Township Substation were dispatched to the scene after the Alameda County Sheriff's Office received reports of shots fired in the area. Arriving deputies found an adult male on the ground suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest. Despite lifesaving measures by the deputies, unfortunately the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

San Leandro shooting scene memorial CBS

Alameda County Sheriff's detectives are actively investigating he case to determine what led to the shooting and to develop suspect(s) information. The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau is working to identify the victim.

On Friday afternoon, a number of people could be seen in the parking lot leaving out what appeared to be candles in a memorial to the victim.

Anyone with information such as video from surveillance cameras or recorded cell phone footage is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721. Anonymous tips or information about this case can also be provided at (510) 667-3622.