Authorities arrest man on suspicion of starting Sonoma County vegetation fire
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire.
Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire that firefighters put out around 11 a.m.
Pineda was booked on suspicion of felony arson and his bail has been set at $200,000.
The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said the case is under review and no charges have been filed yet.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.