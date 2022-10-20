Authorities arrest man on suspicion of starting Sonoma County vegetation fire

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire.

Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire that firefighters put out around 11 a.m.

Pineda was booked on suspicion of felony arson and his bail has been set at $200,000.

The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said the case is under review and no charges have been filed yet.