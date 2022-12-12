Australian psych band Pond headlines the Fillmore

SAN FRANCISCO -- While they have not yet ascended to arena-filling heights of sibling Australian psych band Tame Impala, Down Under rock band Pond has a loyal and growing fanbase thanks to the prolific output of principle songwriter Nick Allbrook. Formed in 2008 by Allbrook and fellow Tame Impala member Jay Watson -- TI main man Kevin Parker used to play drums in the band and has produced almost all of their albums -- the Perth-based group crafts a much wilder, more unruly style of psychedelic rock.

The band issued a pair of albums through Aussie imprint Badminton Bandit Records that were recorded in a home studio on eight-track before garnering wider recognition from their association with Tame Impala, eventually signing to the larger Australian label Modular Records. While the two bands delve into similar echo-drenched sonic vistas, Pond initially employed far heavier guitar riffs with a funkier, more irreverent approach on 2013's Hobo Rocket. The group veered easily from the delicate, fractured pop of "O Dharma" to the punchy swagger of face-melting tunes like "Xanman" and the title track.

Strangely, that album was actually recorded after Pond decided to temporarily shelve the already completed effort Man, It Feels Like Space Again, which ended up finally being released in 2015. In some ways, the effort presaged Tame Impala's drift into propulsive dance beats and woozy synth sounds that marked TI's biggest hit album so far, Currents.

The band would continue into that more electronic funk/pop direction with The Weather in 2017 and its follow-up companion piece album Tasmania two years later, with Allbrook's soulful vocals and sassy delivery at times recalling classic Prince and Beck as it rode the band's propulsive, still psychedelic grooves. The band also released the live album Sessions ahead of the pandemic shutdown that would curtail Pond's touring activity in 2020.

Last year, the group released its first album not produced by Parker in almost a decade with 9. Another freewheeling exploration of synth-driven funk and expansive neo-psychedelia, the effort became their highest charting record in their native country and was reissued in a deluxe version with four additional tracks earlier this year. The current tour marks the first time Pond has visited the U.S. in three years. LA-based shoegaze/dreampop trio Cryogeyser opens this show that marks the band's biggest headlining San Francisco gig yet.

Pond with Cryogeyser

Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. $27.50

The Fillmore