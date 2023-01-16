Santa Cruz County residents, businesses eligible to apply for federal disaster dollars

SANTA CRUZ – Due to Santa Cruz County's authorized major disaster declaration, residents, nonprofits and local governments can apply for federal disaster assistance, announced county officials on Monday.

Federal funds rolled into multiple California counties last week after President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration in response to the series of winter storms that brought about evacuations, flooding, power outages and other storm-related risks to the region.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate relief efforts to Santa Cruz County and other nearby counties like Santa Clara, Monterey and San Mateo.

FEMA funding can back efforts surrounding cleanup and sanitation, repairs and other storm services. Referral lists and legal aid can also be provided for some eligible applicants.

To apply, residents can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app or call the bilingual FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.