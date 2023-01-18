Watch CBS News
Monterey County added to FEMA disaster areas following recent storms

Historic town's residents eye Salinas River as it rises past flood stage
MONTEREY – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has added three more counties to its list of areas declared a major disaster area in the wake of heavy storms, a move that allows residents and businesses to apply for federal assistance.

FEMA officials added Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday, a day after the first disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County.

Monterey County has suffered at least $30 million in public infrastructure damage during the recent storms, county officials said Sunday in a preliminary damage assessment as part of its official reporting to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

The estimate includes debris removal, emergency protective measures, and damage to roads, bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment. It also includes damage to public utilities, parks and recreation facilities.

Additionally, initial estimates indicate the area's agriculture Industry suffered losses of $40 to $50 million.

FEMA funding can back efforts surrounding cleanup and sanitation, repairs and other storm services. Referral lists and legal aid can also be provided for some eligible applicants.

To apply, residents can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app or call the bilingual FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 1:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

