After storm, residents on hard hit San Mateo coast voice frustrations with county

SAN MATEO COUNTY – As power outages from the weekend storm continue to affect communities across the Bay Area, residents on the San Mateo County coast feel a frustration that has already been brewing for quite some time.

Nancy Smith has lived in Montara for 40 years, and believes the power infrastructure in her area has been constantly neglected.

"With no cellphone service, and no land line. I can't tell you how scary that is. For an older person, or really anybody to live in an area like this without 911 capability," Smith said.

The gusty winds caused Smith's back shed to go flying into her garage. She's grateful she wasn't near the site of the damage when it happened, but without power, she's worried about other things, like the basics of keeping warm.

"I've been sleeping in my house with a fireplace. Freezing my buns off. The heat does not rise. My bed is upstairs. I literally checked into a hotel a half hour before I talked to you," Smith said.

Glen, one of her neighbors, comes and checks on her often, but as a Moss Beach resident, he also feels the same frustrations.

"We in the Montara, Moss Beach, El Granada area, we consider ourselves an orphan in San Mateo County, because we are in the unincorporated area."

For Smith and Glen, their only representatives are technically the board of supervisors, and they say getting things like more power lines, has proven more and more difficult.

"What do I have to do, send up smoke signals? It's just crazy. 20 minutes from Silicon Valley, and we can't get a phone line? And we can't get decent cell service? It makes no sense," Smith said.

Until the power returns, Smith said she will be seeking refuge at a nearby hotel.