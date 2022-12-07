Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.

The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday.

"A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters in Reno predicted.

"There is a high probability (90+%) of seeing 2+ feet of snow along Sierra crest and 1+ foot of snow in Sierra mountain communities."

In the Bay Area, the storm front will bring a wet holiday weekend.

"A stronger and more potent storm takes aim at NorCal and the Central Coast over the weekend," weather service forecasters in the Bay Area predicted. "Models have been trending wetter since yesterday and tonight is no different. (The) system will bring light rain to the North Bay early Friday night before more intense rainfall arrives Saturday morning."

"The latest Atmospheric River guidance now puts this system in the weak Atmospheric River category."

How much rain can Bay Area residents expect?

As much as 4 inches in the North Bay hills and coastal mountains with 1-2 inches elsewhere.

The front will also usher in frigid temperatures which could bring snow flurries to the higher elevations of the San Francisco Bay Area.

"As of now, the best chance for accumulating snow will be over the higher peaks of the Santa Lucia range," weather service forecasters said. "Initial forecast will have up to half a foot possible above 4,500 feet."

A weaker storm front was expected to roll through through on Thursday. Forecasters predicted a half of inch of rain for much of the region.