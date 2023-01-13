Recent flooding leaves East Palo Alto apartment dwellers with costly damage

EAST PALO ALTO – Residents living near San Francisquito Creek in East Palo Alto lost many of their belongings in recent storms, including their cars. Two groups have stepped up to help these families recover.

On New Year's Eve, the creek poured into the Woodland Park Apartments. The high floodwaters left residents with damage that could cost thousands.

Francisco Navarro has called these apartments home for more than 10 years. He said the waters swept inside his storage unit.

Navarro became emotional at one point saying his family lost clothes, shoes, and equipment. The cost to replace these items he says will be over $8,000.

"I have to move everything out, clean up and put the good things inside again," Navarro told KPIX. "The rest we have to throw it away."

Flooding at the Woodland Park Apartments in East Palo Alto on December 31, 2022. CBS

The floodwaters made its way inside of the parking spaces, in the complex. Residents tried to save the vehicles, but for many it was too late, like John Ahomana's.

"This is one of my main transports to work," Ahomana said. "Now, you know I am just thinking how I am going to get to work. I just had a newborn too, so this is kind of hard."

News of the damage and need for help soon spread throughout the community.

Woodland Park Apartments in East Palo Alto, which suffered damage from a flood on December 31, 2022. CBS

Two organizations, the Palo Alto Community Fund and El Comite de Vecinos del Lado Oeste, are hosting a donation drive. Already, the Community Fund has given a $5,000 grant to help residents.

"We have identified the families who have been impacted the most and if those donations come we will deliver it to their doors," said Marciella Ramos of the El Comite de Vecinos del Lado Oeste.

The community organizations are still collecting donations and goods until the 14th. The two drop off locations are 1467 Hamilton Avenue and 1030 Greenwood Ave in Palo Alto.

Donations needed are the following: clothes, cold medicine, cleaning supplies, tarps, food and all household items.