Watch CBS News
Weather

Atmospheric river delivers rare June rain to the Bay Area

By Darren Peck

/ CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather Sunday Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather Sunday Morning Forecast 03:28

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare June atmospheric river of weak-to-moderate strength brought some respectable rain to the North Bay and other parts of the region overnight Sunday that will continue into the early afternoon. 

About an inch of rain has fallen along the Sonoma Coast, with Santa Rosa seeing nearly the equivalent of the entire month of June's average rain in just the past 24 hours. Further south in San Francisco, sprinkles that had drivers using their windshield wipers started shortly before midnight.  

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area   

While light rain has fallen across much of the rest of the Bay, totals are fairly light from the Golden Gate south with less than .1 of an inch in general so far. The Berkeley Hills received about .3 inches.

The light showers will continue throughout much of Sunday morning and into the early afternoon before clearing. The precipitation is being driven by the increased amount of the water in the atmosphere, which is at about 200% of average for what you would expect to see off the California coast in the month of June.

By 2 p.m. or so, most of the rain will be over.

A big warm up looms at the end of this coming week with temperatures near 100 for some of our warmest inland locations.  

Following the storm, a high-pressure system will start building over the regions bringing seasonably warm temperatures early next week, and trending hotter inland by Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Darren Peck
DARREN-PECK-New-Portrait-cropped.jpg

Darren is no stranger to forecasting Northern California weather. Before joining KPIX 5, Darren forecast weather at KING 5 in Seattle. He spent seven years prior to that as weekday meteorologist in Sacramento forecasting for FOX40 News. His more than 20 years in the business also includes stops at KVVU FOX 5 in Las Vegas, Orange County NewsChannel and his very first job at KNAZ-TV in Flagstaff, Arizona.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 7:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.