Watch CBS News
Sports

A's beat Royals, win back-to-back 1st time this season

/ AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Oakland Athletics won consecutive games for the first time this season as Ryan Noda had a triple and double, reaching base four times in a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Noda wass 5 for 7 with three doubles, a triple, four runs and four RBIs in the first two games of the series between teams tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 8-26.

Ken Waldichuk (1-2) allowed four runs, six hits and six walks in five innings with six strikeouts. Zach Jackson retired Bobby Witt Jr. on a game-ending groundout with two on for his first save this season.

Brady Singer (2-4) gave up five runs and six hits in four innings.

Kansas City honored Lorenzo Cain in a pregame ceremony. A member of the 2015 World Series champions, Cain signed a one-day contract to retire with the Royals. The team drew 29,549, its highest home crowd since opening day.

Maikel Garcia hit a two-out RBI double in the first, but Esteury Ruiz's two-run single in the second and JJ Bleday's homer in the third built a 3-1 lead. Ryan Noda hit an RBI triple in the fourth and scored on Brent Rooker's double.

Freddy Fermin's solo homer and Witt's two-run drive, a 434-foot drive for his sixth homer this season, cut the deficit to one run in the bottom half.

UP NEXT

RHP Mason Miller (0-1, 3.52 ERA) starts Sunday for Oakland and LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-4, 7.40 ERA) for the Royals.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 8:06 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.