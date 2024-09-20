At least one dead in Santa Clara solo vehicle crash

At least one person died in a solo vehicle collision that shut down roadways in Santa Clara early Friday morning, according to police.

In an advisory around 5:45 a.m., Santa Clara police said Agnew Road was closed in both directions between Harrigan Drive and Garrity Way. The southbound lanes of De La Cruz Boulevard at Montague Expressway were also shut down due to the crash.

Around 6:20 a.m., police said that someone died in the collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes. No estimate was given yet on when the affected roads will reopen.