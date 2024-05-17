Watch CBS News
At least one dead in overnight multi-vehicle crash on I-580 in Oakland

A multiple-vehicle crash killed at least one person early Friday morning on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:20 a.m., multiple vehicles figured in a collision on I-580's eastbound lanes near the Grand Avenue offramp, the CHP said. A car reportedly overturned near the center divider.

There is no further information about the deceased.

The CHP said all lanes of the highway's eastbound exit to Grand Avenue were blocked due to the crash.

