Watch CBS News
North Bay News

At least one dead after vehicle overturns into marsh in Solano County, CHP says

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 8-26-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 8-26-23 08:55

At least one person died after a vehicle overturned into a marsh in Solano County early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were alerted to a report of an overturned vehicle along Grizzly Island Road in the Grizzly Island Wildlife Area. 

The officers, along with a witness, initially had difficulty locating the overturned vehicle since the area of the accident was private, but they were able to find it shortly before 1:30 a.m.

According to the CHP, officers saw the vehicle halfway submerged in a marshland along the road.

No further details about the victim were immediately available.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 8:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.