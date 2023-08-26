At least one dead after vehicle overturns into marsh in Solano County, CHP says

At least one person died after a vehicle overturned into a marsh in Solano County early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were alerted to a report of an overturned vehicle along Grizzly Island Road in the Grizzly Island Wildlife Area.

The officers, along with a witness, initially had difficulty locating the overturned vehicle since the area of the accident was private, but they were able to find it shortly before 1:30 a.m.

According to the CHP, officers saw the vehicle halfway submerged in a marshland along the road.

No further details about the victim were immediately available.