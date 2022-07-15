At least 1 injured after Amtrak train collides with tractor in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- Oakland fire crews are on scene after a collision between an Amtrak train and a railroad vehicle left at least one person injured in the area of 50th Avenue and East 8th Street.

The Oakland Fire Department tweeted about the incident shortly before 12 p.m., but initial reports on the Citizen app indicated the collision happened at around 11:15 a.m.

The Capitol Corridor Twitter account reported a delay due to a disabled train in the same area at the same time.

ALERT: Train 531 is stopped east of Oakland Coliseum (OAC) due to a disabled vehicle on the tracks. We will update as more information becomes available. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) July 15, 2022

Posts on the Citizen app said that the train had crashed into a tractor that was on the tracks, overturning the vehicle. The driver reportedly had to be extracted from the tractor. The train that hit the tractor was later confirmed to be an Amtrak train.

Video from Chopper 5 showed the wreckage of what appeared to be an excavator or backhoe lying on its side at the edge of the train tracks.

Amtrak train vs. tractor collision. CBS

Oakland Fire confirmed that at least one person was injured.

Advisory: Multiple Crews are currently on scene of a Train vs Railroad Vehicle accident near 50th Ave in East Oakland. As of now, there is at least one injured patient. Rail traffic is stopped in both directions. More details to come. — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) July 15, 2022

Oakland police were also reportedly on the scene assisting with traffic control Police were diverting northbound traffic at 50th Ave and Coliseum Way as well as westbound traffic at 50th Ave and San Leandro Street.