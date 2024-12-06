At least 1 injured, 8 displaced in San Jose house fire

San Jose firefighters responded to a two-alarm residential fire in the city's Mayfair neighborhood Friday afternoon that injured one person, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Stowe Avenue at about 2:10 p.m., the Fire Department said on its X account.

Six fire engines responded to the call, according to PulsePoint, a website that tracks fire department responses.

The residential fire spread to a second residence in the 100 block of Heller Place, which intersects with Stowe Avenue.

UPDATE: One house, one duplex, three outbuildings involved. Fires have been knocked down. Red Cross contacted to assist 4 people displaced from Stowe and 4 people, 2 dogs and 1 cat from Heller. One patient transported due to smoke inhalation. No FF injuries. PD and PG&E assisting pic.twitter.com/dyFdNLyWUD — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 7, 2024

At least one person was hurt, the fire department said. The public was asked to avoid the area in a message from the Fire Department at 3:23 p.m.

There was major damage to the property on Stowe Avenue which left four occupants displaced. There was also significant damage to the property on Heller Place which left an additional four residents and three pets displaced. Three outbuildings were also involved.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. Units will remain at the scene for several hours mopping up.