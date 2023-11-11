Watch CBS News
At least 1 dead after crash in Tracy on Highway 205

TRACY — At least one person died in a traffic crash on Interstate Highway 205 in Tracy early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-205 near Grant Line Road offramp.

A vehicle was found on its side. A pedestrian was also hit by a vehicle due to the crash, the CHP said. It was not clear if it was the same vehicle that hit the pedestrian.

There were no further details about the fatality immediately available.

