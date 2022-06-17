A's score major win in pursuit of new Howard Terminal ballpark project

OAKLAND -- A big win for the Oakland A's in their bid to build a waterfront ballpark Friday after a state agency's staff recommended that the Howard Terminal be used for the team's $12 billion proposed stadium project.

The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) was asked by the A's to remove the Howard Terminal development site's 56 acres from port designation to clear the way for designation as a mixed-use development site, a necessary step before the team can build at the site.

That move came after the the Seaport Planning Advisory Committee voted 5-4-1 to recommend to the BCDC that Howard Terminal be maintained for Port use back in March. A final vote is set for June 30th.

KPIX spoke to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about the A's simultaneously exploring their options in Las Vegas. She said she doesn't blame the team for having a backup plan, but is feeling confident.

"From my perspective, they are all in for Oakland. Oakland is clearly where they are putting their energy and heart. I met with Manfred and he was very pleased and i believe that this is gonna happen," Schaaf said.

The A's plan to use private financing to build the ballpark. The project also includes thousands of residential units, commercial space, retail, and hotel rooms.