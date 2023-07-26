A's and Giants fans unite to protest Oakland team's move to Las Vegas

A's and Giants fans unite in protest at Oracle Park to keep Athletics in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO -- In an unusual move, San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's fans united in a show of solidarity at Oracle Park at the Battle of the Bay Tuesday.

Fans wore "SELL" shirts in a move to keep the team from leaving Oakland, sending a message to A's owner John Fisher, who they say is intent on leaving town.

Before the game and during the 5th inning, fans from both teams chanted "sell the team" and "stay in Oakland."

"I'm going to represent my team to show my love and respect for this team, this franchise does not deserve to be in Vegas, they need to stay in Oakland," said A's fan Andre Arroyo.

The San Leandro resident sported his extreme love for the team, wearing A's gear literally from head to toe, including a custom haircut.

A's fan organization the Oakland 68s and the Last Dive Bar gave away black and white shirts that read "SELL" ahead of Tuesday's game. Last month, fans put on classic green shirts for the reverse boycott at the Coliseum in Oakland.

"You'll never see it between Oakland and San Francisco, ever," said A's fan Mark Stauffer. "It's great, it's one of the coolest things I've done in a long time."

Stauffer has been a fan since the team moved to Oakland.

"They have to tear down a huge building, they have to get the owners to actually agree to sell which is 75%, and I think after things like this, that might not happen," he added.

Before the game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he supported the "#unitethebay" event.

"I get it. I'm all for it. I don't know if I'd call it peaceful protest, but maybe it is-peaceful protest," said Kapler. "Today's game, at least from our side, is focused on winning today's baseball game, but totally understand the sentiment in the Bay and totally understand the sentiment in the stadium tonight.".

Fisher has not indicated that he would sell the team.

"To hear that your team might move, it's all the emotions, it's denial, it's hurt, it's pain, it's anger, but then this, this is heartening," said A's fan Dom Clark, who is visiting from the UK. He said he plans his trips to the US around the team's schedule.

"It's not over 'til it's over. Still holding on to hope, a lot of people just like me still holding onto hope crossing our fingers knowing that the A's could stay in Oakland and Vegas is nothing but a dream," said Arroyo.

The Giants went on to win Tuesday night's game 2-1.