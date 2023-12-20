Artists group takes over vacant San Francisco SoMa building to revitalize their community

The Bridge Studio Collective is a group of 11 artists who are playing a vital role in revitalizing San Francisco. They created an art space at 333 Bryant Street in Rincon Hill, filling a building that otherwise was sitting vacant.

Leon Loucheur is one of the 11 artists who says this gives him an opportunity to be more creative.

"That's one thing that we are afforded a little more luxury around as the city opens up to artists is that when you are paying an exhorbitant amount of money for rent it's a little more difficult to be playful and take chances and be experimental," Loucheur said.

Loucheur, who also calls San Francisco home, says there's no shortage of finding inspiration working and living in the city.

"I think that as an artist my function is to hold up a mirror to the world around me and to express my perception of that world and certainly San Francisco gives me plenty to work with in that regard."

His work hangs in his studio at Rincon Hill but also at the de Young Open at the M. H. de Young Memorial Museum in Golden Gate Park. The de Young Open is the museum's community art exhibition highlighting and celebrating Bay Area artists.

Timothy Anglin Burgard, curator of American art for the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, says it's that connection to local artists that brings awareness and light to life in the Bay Area.

"When you walk through the show, you really feel that the images and the faces looking out at you from the work of art reflective of the diversity and cultural richness of the Bay Area" Burgard said.

For Loucheur seeing his work hanging at the de Young Open was a full-circle moment for him.

"It was a dream come true," Loucheur said. "You know, having been to this museum many times having lived here in the neighborhood, and being a member for many years I have seen tons of exhibits in this area and this part of the museum, it was amazing to think my piece was hanging here, like all those exhibits I've seen.

The exhibit has been a big help in drawing people back to the city, with the museum reporting that attendance numbers are up 27% compared to pre-pandemic years.

The de Young is also part of the free Saturday program, which recently welcomed it's 500,000th visitor.

