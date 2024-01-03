Arsonists who burned cars in San Francisco neighborhood leave residents wondering why

SAN FRANCISCO — A Bernal Heights neighborhood is picking up the pieces after arsonists torched several cars on New Year's Eve.

Some of the residents saw at least two people lighting the cars on fire and running away.

Two of the victims said they were inside enjoying New Year's Eve. All of a sudden, they saw a fire truck, then flames. They thought it was fireworks at first but it was actually their cars on fire.

Residents said Park Street is normally a very quiet street.

Victim Malik Shabazz said, "My car almost burnt to the ground nearly. It was a crazy sight to see."

Shabazz had owned his new Mercedes for just two months. It was a purchase he worked extremely hard for. In minutes, it became unrecognizable.

He said, "It was honestly a huge shock. It was an out-of-body experience to see my car sitting there engulfed in flames."

Shabazz used the car to get to and from work, and he wasn't the only victim. Charred metal was all that was left of Lila Nelson's mother's car.

Nelson said, "We're just so in shock, and it was just so surreal and confusing. We just didn't know what happened."

Security cameras captured video of the suspect with a gas can. Residents believe at least two people were involved in setting the cars on fire.

Nelson said, "I don't know why anyone would do this. It's the most heartless thing I've ever dealt with."

Shabazz said he's still processing the loss of his car and how the events unfolded on New Year's Eve.

The biggest question many have is why.

Shabazz said, "It doesn't make any sense why someone would victimize such an innocent neighborhood. We don't have any reason to be targeted."