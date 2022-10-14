Arson suspected in Novato playground fire

NOVATO - Police and firefighters responded to Pioneer Park at 1007 Simmons Lane at 11:37 p.m. and found parts of a playground structure and building materials burning.

Police said the fire was extinguished "quickly" before it could cause more damage, but the probable vandalism will impact playground renovations that are underway to create Marin County's first inclusive and accessible play area for children that use wheelchairs or have other disabilities.

"The impacts to the construction timeline and playground re-opening due to this incident are still being evaluated," police said.

Once completed, the park will include ramps and platforms to provide access for those with mobility limitations.

Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set because it is "highly unusual" for a fire of its type to start without an ignition source.

Novato police are asking for the community's help to identify the person or persons responsible for the crime. Anyone with information related to the fire or who remembers seeing suspicious activity in the park -- or has captured any on video surveillance -- is encouraged to contact the department at (415) 897-4361.