Watch CBS News
Crime

Arrest made in robbery at Pleasant Hill credit union

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 1-20-24
PIX Now Morning Edition 1-20-24 08:36

Authorities in the East Bay on Friday arrested a suspect in a robbery at a credit union in Pleasant Hill, according to authorities.

Police in Pleasant Hill on Friday received a 911 call regarding a note pass robbery at the Pacific Service Credit Union at approximately 11:40 a.m., according to a press release issued Saturday morning.

Police said there were no reports of any weapons involved or any injuries to employees or customers. While the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, Pleasant Hill police began following up on possible leads with assistance from the Investigations Bureau and Contra Costa County's Sheriff's Office.

Later Friday evening, investigators served a search and arrest warrant at the home of 34-year-old Pittsburg resident Jeffery Baker. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. 

Per the press release, evidence collected connected the suspect to the robbery and will be presented to the Contra Costa County's District Attorney's Office.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 12:39 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.