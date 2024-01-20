Arrest made in robbery at Pleasant Hill credit union

Authorities in the East Bay on Friday arrested a suspect in a robbery at a credit union in Pleasant Hill, according to authorities.

Police in Pleasant Hill on Friday received a 911 call regarding a note pass robbery at the Pacific Service Credit Union at approximately 11:40 a.m., according to a press release issued Saturday morning.

Police said there were no reports of any weapons involved or any injuries to employees or customers. While the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, Pleasant Hill police began following up on possible leads with assistance from the Investigations Bureau and Contra Costa County's Sheriff's Office.

Later Friday evening, investigators served a search and arrest warrant at the home of 34-year-old Pittsburg resident Jeffery Baker. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Per the press release, evidence collected connected the suspect to the robbery and will be presented to the Contra Costa County's District Attorney's Office.