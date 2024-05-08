Arrest made in deadly Oakland shooting that led to crash near Lake Merritt

Police in Oakland have made an arrest in a shooting death over the weekend, the department said Wednesday.

Michael Seymour was in his vehicle at 12th Street and Lake Merritt Boulevard when he was shot on Sunday. After being struck, Seymour drove to the 1200 block of First Avenue, where he was involved in a collision.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators identified Justin Jenkins as the suspect in the homicide, and he was arrested in the 1200 block of Broadway on Monday, according to police. Officers allege he had a loaded firearm in his possession.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said they charged Jenkins with murder, gun use allegations, shooting into an occupied vehicle, felony in possession of a firearm, and a gun enhancement.

The DA's office said Jenkins has a long history of gun violence in Alameda County.

"Our prosecutors reviewed the evidence in this case and filed the appropriate charges in our pursuit of justice for Mr. Seymour and his family. I commend the Oakland Police officers for their swift and thorough investigation and prompt arrest of the alleged shooter," the DA said.