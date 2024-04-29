Armed teen carjacking suspects lead Vallejo police pursuit to Berkeley ending in crash, search

Vallejo police arrested two juveniles Thursday for an alleged carjacking, after a vehicle chase down Interstate 80 led to a crash in Berkeley.

Police on Tuesday responded to a report of an armed carjacking near Halliday and Cassady streets.

The victim told officers that while he was sitting in his car he was approached by a male suspect holding a gun. Aiming the firearm at the victim, the suspect demanded the victim exit his Dodge Avenger. The suspect then robbed and carjacked the victim.

Police spotted the vehicle on Thursday near Tennessee and Humboldt streets with one passenger inside. Officers tried pulling the vehicle over, but the driver fled.

The driver led police on a chase down I-80, where he collided with another vehicle and the center median near the Gilman Street exit in Berkeley. No injuries were reported.

The two suspects got out of the stolen Dodge and ran across the freeway and eventually hid near Golden Gate Fields.

Police established a perimeter and eventually arrested both juvenile suspects, whose parents were contacted.

Officers took the suspects to a local hospital for medical clearance before they were booked into the Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility. The victim was notified about the towing of his vehicle from the scene.