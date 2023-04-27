Armed suspects attempt to steal catalytic converter in Berkeley before fleeing in Maserati SUV

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley are investigating an incident early Thursday where two individuals brandished guns at a victim as they tried to steal a catalytic converter before fleeing the scene in a high-end luxury SUV.

According to information release by authorities, the incident happened Thursday morning shortly after 6 a.m. in the area of Bancroft Way and McGee Avenue in Central Berkeley.

Berkeley police car Berkeley Police Department

Police said the two subjects who were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle brandished weapons -- a long rifle and a handgun -- at the victim.

Police said the two subjects then fled from the area at a high rate of speed driving in a white Maserati SUV with paper plates. They were not located, according to authorities.

No additional details or a description of the suspects were provided by police. The release encouraged members of the community to call the police if they see a crime in progress and avoid approaching subjects committing a crime. It also asks individuals to be a good witness and provide as much information as possible to authorities.