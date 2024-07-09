Armed suspects arrested in Vallejo following vehicle pursuit, foot chase into school

Vallejo officers arrested three people allegedly armed with firearms over the weekend after a vehicle and foot pursuit that ended at a school in the city.

At about 6:25 p.m. Sunday, officers saw a white Mercedes-Benz traveling north on Contra Costa Street. The vehicle failed to yield at the stop sign at Contra Costa and Georgia streets so officers attempted to pull it over, but the Mercedes did not stop and sped away, leading to a chase, according to police.

The vehicle's driver pulled over in the 1300 block of Amador Street, where officers conducted a felony stop. However, the driver fled the scene, prompting a second pursuit.

The pursuit ended at a dead end in the 1300 block of Colusa Street, where the driver and his three passengers exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers said they saw two of the suspects holding firearms as they fled, jumping the fence into John Finney High School and discarding the weapons that were later recovered at the scene.

The Vallejo Police Department said a perimeter was set up around the school with help from the Napa County Sheriff's Office, American Canyon police, California Highway Patrol, and Solano County Sheriff's Office.

Officers eventually apprehended all four suspects. Police said a records check revealed that the driver was a 17-year-old juvenile.

All the passengers, identified as a 19-year-old from Vallejo, a 21-year-old from Vallejo, and an 18-year-old from Vallejo, had prior felony convictions.

The 19-year-old had an outstanding $100,000 warrant for assault with great bodily injury, police said.

Officers then searched the suspects' vehicle, yielding two additional firearms.

The three adult suspects were booked into the Solano County Jail while the minor's parent was informed of his status. The juvenile was then booked into Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to police.