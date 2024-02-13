2 suspect sought in armed robbery outside of Millbrae home
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in an unincorporated area of the county Monday morning.
At about 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of Capuchino Avenue in a Millbrae neighborhood on a report of an armed robbery outside of a home.
The victim was robbed by two suspects with handguns, but was not injured, the Sheriff's Office said.
The suspects stole the victim's personal belongings and then fled the area in a gray Honda Accord, heading toward El Camino Real.
This case is currently being investigated. Anyone who may have helpful information is urged to contact Detective H. Cheung at (650) 363-4347. Anonymous tips can be left at (800) 547-2700.
