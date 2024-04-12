Armed robbers hit business in North Fair Oaks overnight

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a robbery that occurred early Friday morning in the census-designated place of North Fair Oaks.

At around 2:15 a.m., deputies were alerted to a report of armed robbery at a business in the 2500 block of El Camino Real. They learned that two armed suspects confronted two people inside the establishment.

The perpetrators stole numerous items from the business before fleeing the scene on foot. The robbery is being investigated as an isolated case, the Sheriff's Office said.

Those with information about the robbery are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at mnelson@smcgov.org or (650) 363-4911. Anonymous tips can be provided via the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tip line at 1-800-547-2700.