Armed robber who terrorized Sonoma couple sentenced to 34 years to life in prison

A man who attempted to rob a couple in the city of Sonoma at gunpoint in 2023 has been given 34 years to life in prison for his crime, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

On the morning of May 16, 2023, David Averill and an accomplice went to the victims' residence to force them to give him the combination to their safe.

According to prosecutors, on the morning of the robbery, the victim, a 61-year-old woman, was leaf-blowing in her front yard while her husband, 74, slept inside the home. Averill approached her with a 9mm semi-automatic firearm. She backed away and fell, and Averill got on top of her and pinned her down. As she screamed for help, he told her to shut up or he would shoot her.

Averill's accomplice joined in and put zip ties on the woman's wrists, shoved a gag in her mouth and threatened to kill her, prosecutors said.

The man inside the house woke up to the sounds of his wife screaming. He went to his office, opened the window and saw Averill holding his wife down on the ground. He made a noise to distract Averill, who immediately ran to the office window and used the gun to tear the screen. Averill threatened to kill the man multiple times while pointing the gun at him.

The defendants eventually fled and several neighbors called 911.

Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies reviewed surveillance cameras and were able to identify Averill's vehicle. The firearm and other items related to the crimes were found at his residence.

Detectives also identified Averill's accomplice, Thomas Griego, after reviewing text messages between the two discussing their plans to use guns to pull off a large heist. Griego was arrested two days later.

Both defendants were charged with kidnapping to commit extortion, residential burglary, conspiracy, and assault with a firearm, as well as firearm enhancements for several of the charges. In April 2024, a jury trial was held and both defendants were found guilty of all charges.

Griego is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.