Armed gunmen rob man waiting for Uber near Alamo Square in San Francisco

A man was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for an Uber near Alamo Square in San Francisco on Monday, police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a man was waiting for an Uber near the intersection of Fulton and Steiner streets when four men wearing black clothing and masks pulled up in an SUV, according to police. The men brandished guns and demanded the victim hand over his property.

Another man across the street saw the confrontation and attempted to intervene. He crossed the street and told the assailants to stop, before they pointed their weapons at him and fled.

Police say the suspects stole two bags containing laptops, medical equipment and clothing.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444. 

August 9, 2023

