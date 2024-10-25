Arab Film Festival in San Francisco showcases cinematic creativity and diversity

The 28th annual Arab Film Festival is underway in San Francisco, marking its continued status as the oldest Arab film festival outside the Arab world.

The festival, which runs until Sunday, November 3, showcases the rich diversity and humanity of the Arab community through storytelling. Its opening night took place at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Executive Director Serge Bakalian, a Lebanese-Armenian American, prepares for the event all year. He says the film can help people understand the varied cultures of the often misunderstood Middle East region.

"We define Arab as an extremely inclusive term, because you know, the Arab world is so rich in diversity. And yet, I feel like we are often seen through a very homogenized lens here in this country," said Bakalian.

His commitment to expanding perceptions of the Arab world is deeply personal.

"Coming from Lebanon, I remember, being a 10-year-old, all the memories I had growing up in Beirut. And the only representations of what Beirut, or Lebanon, or even the Arab world, were scenes from Chuck Norris movies, and hostages, and actors speaking in gibberish," he recalled. "I realized early on how impactful media was, particularly film."

The festival aims to empower Arab creatives and foster a deeper understanding of the region's complexities.

This year's opening film, "Life is Beautiful: A Letter to Gaza," highlighted the deeper rooted humanity found in communities often surrounded by conflict.

Creative Director and Palestinian activist Alana Hadid expressed the emotional resonance of the stories being shared and described the culture in an uplifting light.

"It makes me emotional. It's joy. It's giving. It's love. If you look around this room, anyone here would give you the shirt off their back. They would tell you the story of their family," said Hadid. "They would cry with you, laugh with you, and empathize with you."

Bakalian's mission with the festival and the Arab Film and Media Institute centers on fostering empathy and understanding beyond divisive political narratives.

"You'll see the jaws dropping when I say not just there's Arab Christians, but hey also, there's Arab Jews. There are also those who culturally identify, religiously. There are all the different ethnicities and nationalities, including Armenians and Kurds. It's part of the larger, rich fabric of the Arab world and something we really make a point to represent and create a space for at the festival," he stated.

The Arab Film Festival continues to serve as a vital platform for storytelling, bringing together diverse voices and experiences in a celebration of culture and creativity.