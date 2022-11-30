Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.

The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.

Snow in the Sierra CBS13/Sierra-at-Tahoe Cam

The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into Friday morning

The storm will move across Northern California, lingering throughout the day and bringing low snow (1,000-foot level) into early Friday morning. Drivers should expect wet and windy conditions with winds as high as 45 mph and gusts near or above 100 mph over Sierra ridges.

MOUNTAIN TRAVEL 🚗🗻❄️



Periods of heavy snow will develop tonight and into Thursday, resulting in major mountain travel impacts.



Generally dry conditions are expected on Friday.



Another storm will arrive over the weekend, resulting in renewed mountain travel impacts. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nMZA8OhXwE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 30, 2022

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has additionally issued a backcountry avalanche watch for the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south and including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

The period of high avalanche danger is expected from Thursday morning to Friday morning.

The winter storm loading substantial amounts of new snow onto a weak existing snowpack coupled with gale-force winds may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Large avalanches could occur in a number of areas.

Travel in and near avalanche terrain is not recommended during periods of elevated avalanche danger. More information can be found at the Sierra Avalanche Center website.

There will be a break in the action on Friday, which much of the region remaining rain-free and snow-free for most of the day. Expected snow totals by noon on Friday are as follows:

Truckee: 18"

South Lake Tahoe: 16.3"

Grass Valley: 7"

San Andreas: 6"

Auburn 1.5"

Ukiah: 1.5"

The second storm system will arrive on Saturday bring even more rain and snow into Sunday. By the time the storms move out Sunday, the Sierra will have received 2'-5' feet of snow.